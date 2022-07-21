PP-7 Rawalpindi: ECP reserves re-count plea verdict

Rawalpindi: The Election Commission of Pakistan has reserved its verdict on the re-count plea by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate in the PP-7 seat of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

ECP would announce the reserved verdict on 1 pm today.

PTI candidate had filed a plea to re-count votes in the constituency after he lost the polls by just 49 votes. The Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency had rejected the re-count plea after which the PTI candidate approached the ECP.

PTI candidate Shabbir Awan’s lawyer argued that the RO had the authority to do a recount but he rejected our plea without even asking us the reason for a recount.

PML-N’s Raja Sagheer won the by-poll on the Punjab Assembly seat with a margin of just 49 votes defeating Mohammad Shabbir Awan of the PTI. The PTI also raised questions over the delayed announcement of the result in the constituency.

Also Read: PTI’s plea for recounting of votes in PP-7 by-polls rejected

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday stopped the RO from notifying the results pertaining to the unofficially declared winner of PP-7 Rawalpindi.

The verdict on the re-count plea, filed by the PTI candidate, would be announced on 1 pm July 21, 2022.

Comments