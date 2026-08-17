PPL announces gas discovery in Sindh's Sujawal district

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a gas discovery from its Dolphin X-1 exploration well in Sindh’s district Sujawal, marking a new petroleum find in the area.

The company disclosed the discovery in a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on August 17, 2026.

Dolphin X-1 was spudded on April 17, 2026, and drilled to a measured depth of 3,850 meters to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the Chiltan Formation. Drilling results and open hole logging identified intervals containing hydrocarbons.

During post acid testing, the well-produced gas with a heating value of approximately 1,000 Btu per standard cubic foot at a rate of 0.942 million standard cubic feet per day. The flow was recorded at a wellhead flowing pressure of 211 pounds per square inch gauge using a 32/64-inch choke.

The well also produced condensate during pre-acid testing at an initial rate of 94 barrels per day. The rate fell to 46 barrels per day within 24 hours, while no condensate was observed during subsequent post acid testing.

PPL said the initial presence of condensate provides an encouraging indication of hydrocarbon potential in the Chiltan Formation and supports further exploration and evaluation.

PPL said the discovery confirms the presence of a petroleum system in the area and opens a new exploration frontier across the onshore marshy region and its potential extensions into shallow offshore areas.

PPL, which operates the Sirani Exploration License with a 75 percent working interest, made the discovery in partnership with Government Holdings Private Limited, which holds the remaining 25 percent working interest.