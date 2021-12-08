PPMA donates Rs100m worth medicines to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) is all set to donate medicines worth Rs100 million to Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources within the health ministry.

The medicines consignment will be dispatched to Afghanistan in the ongoing month of December, the sources said.

The consignment to include medicines for temperature, flu, cough, heart, sugar and other lifesaving drugs. It has been learnt by ARY News that the consignment of the medicines will be given to the government of Pakistan and it will be responsible to dispatch it to Afghanistan.

It may be recalled that a delegation of the Afghan government led by its health minister had visited Pakistan, last month and had requested the provision of medicines on the humanitarian ground.

Pakistan has been sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

On October 17, Pakistan dispatched 16 more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan as part of its ongoing efforts to avert any humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan had said the relief goods were handed over to Afghan Minister for Refugees Haji Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani and Deputy Minister for IDPs.

