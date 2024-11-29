PPP against ban on political parties, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is against imposing a ban on any political party, ARY News reported.

His statement came after the Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution to impose a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking after a conference at a local hotel in Karachi, the Sindh CM took a jibe at the PTI protest in Islamabad, saying that a protest in Islamabad resembled a circus with “jokers” present.

“It seemed like a circus was staged by a particular political party, with jokers in attendance,” Murad Ali Shah said.

While he emphasised that the demand for the release of a particular individual was fundamentally wrong, he reaffirmed that the PPP opposes the banning of any political party.

A day earlier, the Balochistan Assembly passed with a majority vote a joint resolution of PML-N and PPP seeking an immediate ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The session of the Balochistan Assembly was held under the chair of Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

The Sindh chief minister mentioned the difficulties surrounding the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating it has become quite challenging to implement.

He recalled that discussions about the Governor’s Rule in Sindh occurred daily during the previous PTI government.

When asked about the Council of Common Interests (CCI), Murad Ali Shah expressed concern over the federal government’s failure to convene a CCI meeting, which he regarded as a constitutional necessity.

“It has been nine months since the last CCI meeting, and this is not just my concern but an issue for the entire country,” he added.

The chief minister emphasised that the water crisis cannot be addressed without a CCI meeting, explaining that no new canals are being constructed.

On the matter of Sindh’s water rights, Murad Ali Shah reiterated the PPP’s position, saying, “Not a single drop of Sindh’s water will be given to anyone. We will neither surrender our rights nor claim anyone else’s.”