Balochistan Assembly passes resolution seeking ban on PTI

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed with a majority vote a joint resolution of PML-N and PPP seeking an immediate ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

The session of the Balochistan Assembly was held under the chair of Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

PML-N Balochistan’s Parliamentary Leader and Provincial Minister for Communications Mir Saleem Khosa along with provincial ministers including Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim, and Raheela Durrani tabled the resolution for an immediate ban on what they called “political anarchist” PTI.

The resolution said that PTI tried to create chaos in the country, turning the masses against the state institutions.

The resolution noted that PTI’s “anarchist agenda” affected the country’s system while maintaining that a provincial chief minister’s efforts to open a front against the federation was equal to advancing the anti-state’s power agenda.

The resolution urged the federal government to impose an instant ban on PTI, adding “the PTI was responsible for the May 9 incident and once again carrying out violent actions”.

The assembly passed the resolution with a majority vote, while the lawmakers of opposition parties protested against the resolution, staging a walkout from the session.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch, while opposing the resolution, said that MQM committed more heinous crimes than PTI, killing so many people, but this assembly did not pass any resolution to ban it.

Former Balochistan CM Nawab Aslam Raisani also opposed the resolution, demanding a level-playing political field for PTI.

Following the passage of the resolution, the speaker adjourned the session of the assembly for an indefinite period.