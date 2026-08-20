ISLAMABAD, August 20: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to support the government on important legislation, with a key government bill likely to be presented in the National Assembly soon, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, the PPP has assured the government of its support for one important bill.

Sources said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met President Asif Ali Zardari. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur also attended the meeting, according to PPP sources.

The meeting discussed in detail various points related to the important government bill, PPP sources said.

Sources said Naqvi briefed President Zardari on the proposed legislation and requested his support for the important bill.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has assured Mohsin Naqvi of its support for the bill, according to sources.

Sources said Attorney General Mansoor Awan has also held meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the proposed legislation.

The important government bill is expected to be presented in the National Assembly soon, sources added.