PPP AJK parliamentary party to mull over Azad Kashmir's situation

ISLAMABAD: A special session of the People’s Party’s parliamentary party has been summoned to discuss the Azad Kashmir’s current situation, sources said.

The PPP Azad Kashmir’s parliamentary party meeting has been summoned this evening in Islamabad, the party’s sources said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will chair the PPP parliamentary session, which will likely to be attended by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Faryal Talpur and Qamar Zaman Kaira, according to sources.

AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and the PPP MLAs will attend the parliamentary party meeting.

The People’s Party session will discuss the overall situation in Azad Kashmir, the region’s next budget and the matters related to election, sources added.

It is the to be mentioned here that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Home Department has issued a notification declaring the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) a banned organisation under the region’s anti-terrorism laws, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, organisations operating under the names “Jammu Kashmir Action Committee” and “Joint Awami Action Committee” have been placed in the First Schedule under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Terrorism Act 2014.

The notification states that the decision was approved by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, formally declaring the group as a proscribed organisation.