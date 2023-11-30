PPP all set to hold foundation day rally in Quetta

QUETTA: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is set to commemorate its 56th foundation day with a rally in Balochistan’s provincial capital Quetta, ARY News reported.

The rally will be held at the Ayub National Stadium which will be attended by senior party leadership, workers and supporters from across the province.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari will address rally.

The local administration has made security arrangements in and around the public meeting venue while the security has been beefed up in the provincial capital.

Heavy police contingents have been deployed around the stadium while police mobiles patrol the streets and hotel where the PPP leaders are staying.

The party already had some early success on Wednesday, with Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, a former Balochistan chief minister and president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), deciding to join the PPP.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that he would not attend the Youm-e-Tasees (foundation day) public gathering in Quetta due to busy schedule.

Bizenjo and his associates plan to meet with former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari soon.

Sources said former MNA Mir Yaqoob Khan Bizenjo was also likely to join PPP.