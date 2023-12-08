PPP always tried to address masses’ issues: Asif Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday asserted that his party had always tried to address the issues being faced by the masses, expressing readiness to serve the people of the country, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the former president reiterated the significance of the slogan “Roti, Kapra aur Makan”, emphasising its deep-rooted connection to the PPP’s fundamental principles and ethics.

"پیپلز پارٹی نے ہمیشہ عام آدمی کے مسائل کے حل کیلئے کوششیں کیں،" آصف زرداری

Asif Zardari pointed out that the PPP has always tried to address the concerns of the masses and has propelled itself forward. “PPP has made innumerable sacrifices and its foundation is the martyrs’ blood”, he added.

“Not a single political party sacrificed more than Peoples’ Party to fulfill its manifesto,” he claimed. He expressed readiness to serve the people of the country with “renewed vigour and a sense of duty.”

Furthermore, the PPP co-Chairman called for the digitisation to ensure transparency and good governance, particularly in sectors like food, education, and health.

“The PPP has also underlined women’s rights,” he noted, adding that anti-harassment laws should be strengthened and their implementation should be ensured.

Earlier, Asif Zardari ruled out possibility of seat adjustment with any political party in general elections 2024.

The PPP co-chairman made these remarks during a meeting with party’s Punjab leadership in Lahore. The meeting deliberated on PPP’s strategy for upcoming general elections.

The former president said that PPP will contest the upcoming general elections “on their own”. He pointed out that PPP was receiving multiple requests for party tickets from every constituency, vowing to award ticket to “strongest candidate”.