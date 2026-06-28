PPP announces candidates for AJK Elections 2026

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced its candidates for the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, naming nominees for constituencies across Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Poonch, Muzaffarabad, Jammu, and Valley regions.

According to the party, Asfar Shahid has been nominated from LA-1 Mirpur-I, Qasim Majeed from LA-2 Mirpur-II (Chakswari), Yasir Sultan from LA-3 Mirpur-III (Mirpur City), Chaudhry Sohaib Arshad from LA-4 Mirpur-IV (Khari Sharif), and Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf from LA-5 Bhimber-I (Barnala).

For the Kotli region, the party awarded tickets to Malik Zafar (LA-8), Javed Iqbal Bhadhanvi (LA-9), Chaudhry Yasin (LA-10), Chaudhry Akhlaq (LA-11), and Chaudhry Yasin (LA-12).

In Bagh and Poonch divisions, Sardar Qamar Zaman, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Sardar Saud Sadiq, Sardar Yaqoob, Sardar Muhammad Abid Khan, and Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani were nominated for their respective constituencies.

The party also announced candidates for constituencies in Muzaffarabad and Neelum Valley, including Mian Abdul Waheed, Sardar Javed Ayub, Syed Bazil Naqvi, Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed Khan, Mubashir Munir Awan, Ashfaq Zafar, and Diwan Ali Chughtai.

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For Jammu constituencies reserved for refugees residing in Pakistan, PPP nominated Colonel (Retd.) Qadeer Chaudhry, Chaudhry Asif Gujjar, Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail Gujjar, Shaheen Kausar Dar, Raja Shahid Iqbal Advocate, and Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman.

In Valley refugee constituencies, the party named Ameer Abdul Ghaffar Lone (LA-40 Karachi), Ghulam Abbas Mir (LA-41 Lahore), Javed Butt (LA-43 Rawalpindi), Muhammad Rashid Islam Butt (LA-44 Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Attock), and Abdul Majeed Khan (LA-45 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

PPP leadership directed all candidates to launch an energetic election campaign, expressing confidence that the party would secure strong public support and perform successfully in the upcoming AJK elections.