PPP announces candidates for Karachi by-elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced its candidates for by-elections in two Karachi constituencies – NA-237 and NA-245, ARY News reported.

The PPP has fielded Abdul Hakeem Baloch for the seat of NA-237 Malir and Sardar Nabil Ahmad Gabol for NA-246 Lyari.

The central president of the PPP Women’s Department and MPA Faryal Talpur officially awarded party tickets to both candidates.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Kharo, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah, Nadir Nabil Gabol, Yusuf Baloch, Najmi Alam, Salman Abdullah Murad, Sajid Jokhio, Saleem Baloch, Muhammad Yusuf Baloch, Raja Abdul Razzaq, Mehmood Alam Jamot, Shahina Sher Ali, Khalil Hot, Numan Sheikh, Karamullah Waqasi and others.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan will contest by-polls from all three Karachi constituencies.

