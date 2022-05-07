PPP announces public rally in Karachi as political temperature climbs up

KARACHI: After PTI and PML-(N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to launch full-fledged public campaigns from May 15, ARY News reported on Saturday.

This was announced by PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani during his press conference held here in Karachi.

“PPP will organise a massive public rally in Karachi on May 15,” Ghani said, adding that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally.

He further said that venue for May 15 rally would be announced later. Saeed Ghani said that PPP wanted to host a reception rally for Bilawal last month but the party postponed it due to several reasons.

It is pertinent to mention here that to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s protest drive, the PML-N has also announced seven rallies in Punjab this month.

The rallies will be held in Attock on May 6, Shangla May 7, Swabi May 11, Gujrat May 15, Sargodha May 20, Okara May 23 and in Bahawalpur on May 28.

Imran Khan yesterday addressed a rally in Mianwali to kick start his party’s campaign against what he called ‘imported government’.

