PPP announces to hold rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public rally in Lahore on June 21, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PPP has decided to hold a rally in Punjab’s provincial capital on the birth anniversary of the PPP’s slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on June 21.

In this connection, former president Asif Ali Zardari has directed PPP Lahore President Aslam Gul to finalise preparations for a public gathering in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from South Punjab, who have recently parted ways with the party, joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in past few days.

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa claimed that a part of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) current and former assembly members, leaders from Jahangir Tareen group are also in contact with the PPP.

In his exclusive interview with ARY News, Dost Muhammad Khosa said eight to ten PML-N MNAs ‘contacted’ are in touch with the Pakistan People’s Party.

The PPP leader, referring to Jahangir Tareen’s efforts to form a new political party, said that the people of the latest group have already faced defeat and now they cannot afford another ‘misadventure’.