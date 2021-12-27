PPP announces to launch anti-govt movement from Lahore

Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced that his party will launch a protest movement against the incumbent government from January 5 with a public rally in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab and party’s former stronghold, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman announced this while addressing a public gathering organised in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to mark the 14th death anniversary of slain former premier Benazir Bhutto.

“PTI government’s days are numbered. Time has come to send the incumbent govt packing,” said Bilawal in his address.

Criticising the economic policies of the incumbent government, the PPP leader said, “PTI govt’s worst economic policies have ruined the country. Giving them more time would not be in the better interest of the country.”

The PPP leader also asked party workers to prepare themselves and be ready to fight against the federal government as “war has been launched”.

He further said that PPP will set up its camp in Lahore and will announce a movement to overthrow the PTI-led federal government from Lahore. Bilawal Bhutto claimed that PPP will form the next government in Centre and all four provinces.

“PPP will form its government in Centre and all provinces of the country in next general elections,” the party chairman claimed.

Former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in his brief address also criticised the incumbent government over rising inflation in the country.

