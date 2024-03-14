PPP bags two Senate seats from Sindh in by election

KARACHI: People’s Party’s Aslam Abro and Jam Saifullah on Thursday returned elected on two seats of the Senate from Sindh, ARY News reported.

Winners Jam Saifullah bagged 58 votes and Aslam Abro 57 votes in the Senate election held at Sindh Assembly here.

The polling concluded at 4:00pm, in which 124 members of Sindh Assembly from total 162 members used their right to vote.

PPP’s 116 members and eight members of the Sunni Ittehad Council casted their votes.

The MQM didn’t participate in the Senate election, while Jamaat Islami also decided not to vote in the election.

The voting for by-election on six vacant seats of the Senate held in the National Assembly and Sindh and Balochistan assemblies today.

Apart of two Senate seats in Sindh, the People’s Party has also won the Senate seat in National Assembly where Yousaf Raza Gillani bagged 204 votes to return elected.

The PPP won its fourth seat in Senate by election from Balochistan where its candidate Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo returned elected with 23 votes.

Other two Senate seats from Balochistan won by the PML-N’s Mir Dostain Domki and JUI’s Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibzai.