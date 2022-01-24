PPP begins its Tractor March to express solidarity with farmers

KARACHI/HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) holding Tractor March against federal government to express solidarity with farmers, ARY News reported on Monday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the Tractor March of farmers in Hyderabad and the party processions will reach to Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad. Bilawal Bhutto will address the participants of the protests in Hyderabad.

PPP MPAs and MNAs leading tractor marches from various districts will reach Hyderabad to atend the party rally.

A rally of farmers in Karachi started its march from Malir to Mazar-e-Quaid this morning. Several People’s Party leaders and workers including Agha Rafiullah, Sajid Jokhio, Salman Murad and others attending the ‘Kisan Rally’.

People’s Party stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah will lead the tractor trolley march in Sukkur to express solidarity with farmers. Shah, a former leader of opposition in National Assembly, will lead the rally to reach to Piala Hotel in Sukkur.

The People’s Party holding ‘tractor trolley march’ in a protest move across the country from today to extend its support to the farmers who are suffering from the government’s agricultural policies, PPP central Punjab president Raja Pervaiz Ashraf earlier said.

In a press conference on Saturday, he said this march would prove to be a turning point and will ensure protection of the rights of the farmers.

The march would culminate into the party’s long march on Feb 27, party leaders said.

