PPP candidate injured after gun attack in Mirpur Khas

A candidate of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Zulfiqar Shah, from Mirpur Khas reportedly got injured in a gun attack in the vicinity of Taluka Police Station, ARY News reported.

The police officials revealed that some unidentified individuals shot the candidate of PPP, contesting from PS-46, in the shoulder and fled from the scene.

The police stated that a total of six to seven bullets were fired at the PPP candidate’s car, leaving the political candidate injured.

The rescue officials shifted Zulfiqar Shah from Mirpur Khas to Hyderabad for immediate medical assistance.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of attack on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) election office in Quetta.

As per details, the ECP took notice of the attack and sought a report from the chief secretary and IG Balochistan.

The ECP spokesperson said that suspects involved in such incidents will be tried under the election laws.

At least three were injured in a grenade attack on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) election office in Quetta.

According to police officials, the attack occurred on Saryab Road Quetta where hand grenade attack was launched on PPP election office that injured three people.