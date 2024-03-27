PPP candidates submit their party tickets for Senate elections

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s 11 candidates for Senate election submitted their party tickets to the election commission, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PPP’s candidates Kazim Ali Shah, Ashraf Jatoi, Masroor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto, Sarfaraz Rajar and Dost Ali Jessar submitted their party tickets for general seats of the Senate.

Barrister Zameer Ghumro and Sarmad Ali submitted party tickets for two Senate seats of technocrats from Sindh.

Qurrat ul Ain Marri and Rubeena Qaimkhani submitted PPP tickets for two women’s reserved seats, while Ponjo Mall Bheel submitted the party ticket for the minorities seat of the upper house.

The senate candidates could take back their nomination papers till Wednesday (today), which is the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers for the Senate election.

The polling for the elections on 48 vacant seats of the upper house will be held on April 02 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.