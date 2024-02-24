PPP to cast vote for PML-N Speaker, CM candidates: Haider Gillani

LAHORE: PPP leader Ali Haider Gillani has said that the party’s members will vote to the PML-N Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Chief Minister’s candidates, ARY News reported.

Ali Haider Gillani, a son of former PM and People’s Party stalwart Yousaf Raza Gillani, was talking to media in the premises of Punjab Assembly.

He said that the PPP parliamentary party’s first session held today and attended by all 14 members of the party. “The session reiterated to cast their votes to the PML-N CM, speaker and deputy speaker candidates,” Gillani said.

Gillani said that the party also decided to raise voice for Seraiki province in the assembly. “We have to forget our differences to join hands,” he said.

PPP leader lauded the PML-N’s decision to nominate a woman member for the office of the chief minister.

He said the party has been assured to resolve the people’s problems. “Every segment of the society has been disturbed, we have to work together for them,” he said.

He called for constitution of a committee to remove obstacles in the path of the South Punjab province.