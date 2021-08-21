PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s US visit postponed: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has postponed his scheduled visit to the United States due to the current situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the PPP leader will prepare again his US visit schedule after consultation with his close aides.

The PPP leader, who is currently in Dubai, will return back to Pakistan in the next 48 hours, sources said.

Sources further disclosed that the PPP leader will also attend the joint sitting of Parliament over the Afghanistan situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP leader last month had paid a week-long visit to the United States (US).

The PPP chairman attended a press conference in the United States and met with important personalities in the US.

The PPP chairman also held meetings with the party office-bearers and delegations of workers during his week-long visit.