PPP will challenge PECA Ordinance in court, says Ex-PM Gillani

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party has decided to challenge recently promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022, in the court, ARY News reported on Monday.

Opposition leader in the Senate, Yousaf Raza Gillani has said that the PECA ordinance will be challenged in the court of law.

“All political parties and the media have rejected the presidential ordinance,” he said. “PECA law exposes the government’s fear,” PPP stalwart said. “It wants to curb the media,” he said.

“Bringing the ordinance demonstrate that they don’t believe in the parliament,” he said.

“Chairman Senate don’t follow the rules of the house. He cast his vote twice,” Gillani said.

“Our government had removed draconian laws. Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) law has been promulgated to harass the opponents, media and the civil society,” the former prime minister said. “We will challenge this law in the court,” he said.

Talking on People’s Party’s long march Gillani said that it will begin from Karachi on Feb 27 led by Bilawal Bhutto and will reach Rawalpindi on March 08.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari will hold a meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today, while on March 24 he will meet with JI chief Sirajul Haq at Mansoora.

