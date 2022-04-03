PPP challenges Dy Speaker’s decision on no-trust move in SC

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Deputy Speaker’s step in the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari in his petition has said that the step has been violation of Article 95, 17 and 66 of the constitution and pleaded to the court to declare the deputy speaker’s step as void.

He also pleaded for an order to the deputy speaker to initiate voting on the no-confidence motion, and issuing result after vote on on the no-trust motion.

The President, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Speaker and Deputy Speaker have been made party in the case.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken notice of the existing situation in the country after a no-trust motion rejected in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial reached the Supreme Court after consultations with brother judges over the constitutional situation.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has directed that any material with regard to constitutional petition might be submitted to the institution branch.

The officers and staff of the institution branch of the apex court also reached the court.

Earlier, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a letter intimated to the CJP about the proceedings in the National Assembly.

