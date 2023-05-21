PPP contacts JI for Karachi mayor slot

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) central leadership has contacted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for negotiations on the Karachi mayor slot, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

As per the details, the PPP leader has conveyed the message for ‘constructive’ talks with the JI on the matter of the Karachi mayor election.

The PPP leadership has invited Jamaat-e-Islami to devise a ‘mechanism’ for the smooth run of the local bodies system in Karachi.

It may be noted that Pakistan People’s Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami also held talks after the culmination of LG polls in the province, but that did not yield any result.

In terms of the number game, the PTI-JI alliance will easily be in a position to form a city government, however, PPP will fall short of more than 10 votes even after the support of the allies.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to support the Jamaat Islami’s candidate for Karachi’s mayor.

PTI, the third largest party in the city council with 43 seats, announced its backing for the JI candidate.

Jamaat Islami, second in strength in Karachi’s municipal council with 87 seats in the house, has claimed mayorship of the city with Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as the party’s candidate.