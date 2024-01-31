PPP could enter in alliance with any party after election: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the People’s Party could enter in alliance with any party after elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In an informal conversation with his visitors, Zardari said that he was working on a strategy for Bilawal Bhutto to become prime minister of the country.

“It has been decided that the party that will win the majority, will be offered first opportunity to form its government,” PPP co-chairman said.

“The independents would become important for all parties,” Zardari said.

“The PPP will win more seats across the country this time in comparison to the past,” he claimed. “It will win representation in all four provinces,” he said.

“Bilawal is correct when he is saying that mothers or sisters of anyone should not be sent to jail,” PPP leader said. “A wrong tradition was set in the past when me and my sister were sent to jail,” he said.

“There will be no political prisoner in country if Bilawal Bhutto becomes prime minister,” he promised. “Anyone commits a crime has to face trial in court,” Zardari said.

“We will set good traditions after coming into power. There were no political prisoners when I was the president,” he said. “The People’s Party don’t believe in political victimization like others,” he added.