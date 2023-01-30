PPP decides to contest by polls, invites applications for party ticket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to contest by polls on the National Assembly seats and invited applications from the party’s candidates, ARY News reported on Monday.

Seasoned PPP leader Farhatullah Babar has called the party candidates to submit their applications for party tickets by February 03.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

The ECP has decided to hold by-polls on 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 06 to 08.

Former premier Imran Khan will contest the by election for all 33 vacant seats of the National Assembly, scheduled to take place on March 16, party’s senior vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Sunday.

