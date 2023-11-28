PPP decides to publicly dispel impression of ‘internal rifts’

KARACHI: Ahead of the upcoming general elections in 2024, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to dispel impression of ‘internal rifts’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PPP’s top leadership – Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari – will undertake a visit to Quetta together following the rift speculations among the father-son duo.

The former foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan from Dubai tomorrow. Asif Zardari and his son Bilawal will visit Quetta tomorrow evening.

Both politicians will address a public gathering related to Youm-e-Tasses (foundation day).

The rumours of rift were doing rounds after former President Asif Ali Zardari said that his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was “not fully trained” in politics and would “take time” getting up to speed.

Following the interview, the PPP chairman ‘suddenly’ left for Dubai followed by his father.

However, the party spokesperson said that the reports of rifts between the top PPP leadership were “baseless” and that there were only differences on some issues.

PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to Dubai was pre-planned. “Rumours regarding differences between Chairman PPP & President Asif Ali Zardari are baseless,” he added.

Later, the Bhutto family put to rest all rumours of rift between the father-son duo as Bilawal and Bakhtawar Bhutto shared an image with the family.

Don’t believe the headlines – we’re only & always about family first. Photo credit @aseefabz ♥️ pic.twitter.com/btP69SNCkO — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) November 25, 2023

Zardari’s interview

During an interview, Asif Zardari was asked about Bilawal, who in recent days has repeatedly called on the nation to let older politicians “stay at home” and to give someone new a chance in the general elections.

“And then Bilawal is also not fully trained. [We] are training him,” he said.

“He’ll take time,” the PPP leader said. At the same time, Zardari said Bilawal was more talented, educated and better spoken than him but “experience is experience”.

Asif Zardari asserted that the government of former prime minister Imran Khan wanted “minus Zardari People Party” and send me out of the country.

Zardari contended that initiating a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was the correct decision otherwise he would have stayed in power until 2028 through an RO election.