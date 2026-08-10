PPP decides to withdraw parliamentary support to Govt: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided not to cooperate with the government in the Parliament, party sources said on Monday.

The People’s Party will continue its non-cooperation with government till the next decision in this respect.

Party sources said that the PPP would not extend cooperation to government and won’t support its legislative bills in standing committees.

PPP, an ally of the government in parliamentary legislation, will oppose the government bills during approval, sources said.

The People’s Party will introduce necessary amendments in government’s bills in proceedings of standing committees, sources added.

The Pakistan People’s Party leadership earlier directed its leaders and parliamentarians to refrain from contacting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers and leaders, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to PPP sources, party leaders and parliamentarians have received instructions to avoid contacts with federal and provincial ministers as well as PML-N leaders amid growing tensions between the two allied parties.

The PPP leadership has also directed its leaders not to respond to political messages sent by PML-N leaders.

Tensions have escalated sharply between the PPP and the PML-N following disputes over the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election results and allegations of electoral rigging, straining their power sharing arrangement.

Earlier, it emerged that People’s Party is considering convening the central executive committee meeting, likely to be called after the Kashmir election, party sources said.