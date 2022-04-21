PPP delegation reaches London for talks with Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation on Thursday reached London to discuss political matters with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The PPP delegation, comprising federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira, reached London on Thursday via private airline.

The delegation will meet party chairman Bilawal Bhutto who is also in London to discuss political matters with former PM Sharif.

Separately, Newly-appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also reached London for a meeting with party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

After meeting Sharif, Ismail would leave for Washington, where he was expected to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials for the revival of a loan facility.

I am off to Washington DC to try and put back on track our IMF program that PTI and IK derailed, this endangering our economy. And more happily, after 3 years of being on ECL, I will get to travel to London on the way and meet my leader Mian Nawaz Sharif. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 20, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday reached London where he is expected to meet PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the PPP chairman along with his delegation will hold a meeting with PML-N supremo in London in next 48 hours where the current political situation of the country would come under discussion.

During the meeting, the PPP chairman will congratulate Nawaz on the coalition government and the success of no-confidence motion against former PM Imran Khan, they said, adding that Bilawal will also take up non-inclusion of the ANP, BNP (Mengal) and Moshin Dawar in the cabinet with PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Bilawal Bhutto will also discuss some important legislations including electoral reforms and seat adjustment formulae with PML-N in Punjab, sources said.

