ISLAMABAD, August 17: A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will meet opposition leader in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai tomorrow, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, the PPP delegation will meet Mahmood Khan Achakzai at 11am in the opposition leader’s chamber.

Former National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Saleem Mandviwalla will be part of the PPP delegation.

Sources said the meeting will discuss the political and parliamentary situation in the country along with other matters of mutual interest.

The meeting comes as political parties continue consultations on parliamentary and national issues.

In other news, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)decided to raise the issues surrounding the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections and the creation of new provinces in Parliament.

Sources said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to respond in Parliament on the AJK elections as well as the issue of creating new provinces.

Bilawal is also expected to highlight the party’s concerns over alleged rigging in the AJK elections and discuss the PPP’s reservations regarding the electoral process.

According to sources, the PPP chairman will also speak about negotiations with the federal government over the situation arising from the AJK elections.

Bilawal is likely to address the National Assembly within the next two days, sources said. PPP parliamentarians are also expected to voice their views on the creation of new provinces on the floor of the House and stage a protest over the matter.

The PPP has previously said decisions regarding new administrative units should reflect the will of the people. The PPP has been alleging PML-N of rigging in the recently held phase-wise AJK elections.