PPP demand Azad Kashmir PM to resign from office

The People’s Party has given message to Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq to submit his resignation by 2:00pm on Tuesday(today) otherwise a no-trust motion will be filed against him as the efforts to bring a change in the region’s leadership have steamed up.

The PPP has claimed having required numbers as it has bagged support of 36 members in the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to announce today the party’s nominee for the new prime minister of the region.

Three names Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chaudhry Yaseen and Sardar Yaqoob have been under consideration for the coveted office, the party sources said that Chaudhry Latif Akbar’s name will be finalized as the next prime minister of Azad Kashmir.

The PML-N has announced to support the PPP in its no-confidence motion against the AJK prime minister adding that the party will not join the next government of the region.

Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal after a meeting with President Zardari has said that the PML-N will sit on the opposition benches in Azad Kashmir.

Political coordination committee of the PML-N comprises of federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Amir Maqam, will mull over the party’s political strategy in Azad Kashmir.