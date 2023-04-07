PPP demands implementation of SC’s ‘majority’ verdict

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) demanded the implementation of the Supreme Court’s ‘majority’ verdict regarding elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PPP core committee meeting was chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari in which the participants in the meeting decided that the honour and dignity of the court should not be undermined and the Supreme Court’s ‘majority’ verdict regarding elections should be implemented.

The PPP leadership demanded to resolve the conflicting judgments of the courts at the earliest, adding that free and fair elections should be held on the same day across the country.

The party’s core committee decided to approach the coalition parties in the ruling government for discussion, while the meeting members declared that closing the doors of negotiations is not a solution, adding that the date of the mandate is clearly mentioned in the constitution, PPP will not tolerate any kind of delay in holding the elections.

Comments