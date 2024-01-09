PPP directs members to withdraw nominations except party candidates

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday directed all covering candidates to withdraw their nomination papers in favor of those who have been nominated by the party to contest the election 2024, ARY News reported.

PPP’s Sindh President Nisar Khuhro asked all the candidates, other than those who will contest the polls on the party ticket, to immediately withdraw their nomination papers.

Nisar Khuhro directed all the covering candidates to send their withdrawal receipts to the party secretariat as only nominated candidates will be given the party tickets.

The PPP Sindh President also asked the local leadership to inform the top leadership, if any of the party leaders or workers is contesting the polls against decision of the party. He said that strict action will be taken against those who disobeys the party guidelines.

“We will give surprise on 8th February as no one can compete with us (PPP) in Sindh,” Nisar Khuhro added.

Earlier, the PPP announced its candidates from Sindh for the 8th February general elections according to which the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be contesting from NA-194 Larkana and NA-196 Kambar Shahdadkot.

The PPP President Asif Ali Zardari will be the party’s candidate from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah). Two sisters of Ali Zardari—PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur and former health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu— will be contesting from PS-10 Larkana and PS-36 Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) respectively.

Senior politician and former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah will be the party’s candidate from PS-26 Khairpur while Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani will be aspiring from PS-9 Shikarpur.