PPP divided over joining new cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stands divided over joining the new federal cabinet most likely to be led by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the majority of PPP lawmakers were against joining the federal cabinet and suggested supporting the new set up sans taking ministries.

Some other PPP leaders were in favor of joining new federal cabinet for bringing political stability in the country, they said.

In this connection, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari have started consultation regarding new cabinet while a final decision is expected in the coming days, well-informed sources informed ARY News.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly will meet on Monday (today) at 2pm to elect the new prime minister of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi vying for the coveted slot.

The National Assembly Secretariat Sunday accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.

Former PM Imran Khan was de-seated from the highest office of the country through the opposition-moved no-confidence motion in a session of the lower house of Parliament that ended in the early hours of Sunday after a full day of high drama.

Comments