PPP fails to harness major parties support for anti-canal resolution in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party faces isolation in the National Assembly as all major political parties refused to support its resolution against the canal project, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PPP MNAs including Shabbir Bijarani had signed an anti-canal resolution yesterday to be moved in the lower house, sources said.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that the PML-N members would not support the resolution against canals in the house at any cost, PPP sources said.

“We will give a policy statement in the house,” he said. “You have to take back the resolution against canals,” law minister said.

The PPP also contacted the MQM but they refused to vote for the anti-canal resolution, according to sources.

The PTI also didn’t support the People’s Party’s resolution against building of new canals on the river, PPP sources shared.

“When the PPP lawmakers failed to table the resolution, they spoke over the issue on the point of order with permission from the Speaker,” party sources added.