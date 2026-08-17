PPP to file petition against formation of govt in AJK

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party has prepared a petition to restrain government formation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), sources said.

“The party’s legal team has prepared a petition to be filed against formation of the government to be filed in Azad Kashmir High Court,” PPP sources said.

The People’s Party leadership has granted approval to the plea against formation of government in AJK. “This petition will be filed within next 48 hours to thwart formation of government in the region,” sources said.

The PP will plead to the court for a restraining order against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government formation.

The party will plead for restraining formation of government in the region until completion of the house.

The People’s Party will plead for holding election in remaining two districts of Poonch division, sources said. “Without election in remaining two districts of Poonch division, the AJK Assembly has been incomplete,” PP sources said.

“Formation of government in Azad Kashmir will be unconstitutional without election in remaining two districts,” party sources argued.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) holding consultations for formation of government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and considering to nominate the AJK prime minister.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry earlier said that the PML-N has secured 24 seats in the regional elections.