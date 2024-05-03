PPP finalises names for KP, Punjab governors

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Salim Haider are likely to be appointed as the Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab respectively, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PPP decided its nominees for the slots, and the appointments of new governors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab are expected soon.

Meanwhile, the PPP sources confirmed the nomination party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved making Sardar Saleem Haider the Governor of Punjab.

The federal government will issue the appointment notification of Sardar Salim Haider on Friday, the PPP sources added.

Sardar Salim Haider was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Attock in 2008 on the PPP ticket and served as the Foreign Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minsters Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Similarly, Faisal Karim Kundi is likely to be appointed as the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Faisal Karim Kundi had served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from 2008 to 2013. He was also an Adviser to the Prime Minister in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had decided that governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab would be from the PPP.

Both parties reached the agreement in their power-sharing formula ahead of the federal government formation.