PPP finalizes consultations over its governors for Punjab and KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has concluded consultations over the names of the party’s governors in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PPP has shortlisted the candidates for provincial governors, sources said.

Party leaders from Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan’s names have been shortlisted. Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood’s name has been dropped from the list, PPP sources said.

“Qamar Zaman Kaira has been the most favourite candidate for Punjab’s governor,” party sources said.

“The runner up of the governor’s race will likely to be compensated by the PPP with the Senate ticket,” sources said.

The PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi has been hot-favorite candidate for Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to PPP sources.

“There are four candidates vying for the governor KP’s office. Other three candidates are Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Najamuddin Khan and Amjad Afridi,” sources added.

Under the power-sharing understanding between the PPP and PML-N the governors of Sindh and Balochistan will be nominated with the consent of the PML-N.