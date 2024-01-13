PPP focused on issues instead of politics of hatred: Bilawal

MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan People Party was committed to eradicate politics of hatred, division and partisanship as there were gigantic problems in the country and it wanted to address the issues to facilitate the masses.

He said this while talking to media persons at residence of Ex MNA Rana Mahmood ul Hassan.

Earlier, Ex MNA Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, former PML-N ticket holders Rana Iqbal Siraj and Rana Tahir Shabbir also announced to join PPP. They reposed complete confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal remarked that PPP would focus on issues like unemployment and inflation after coming to power. Highlighting PPP’s manifesto, Bilawal observed that PPP would provide 300 free electricity units. Salaries would be doubled, Bilawal added. Similarly, PPP will introduce Benazir Kisan Card, Benazir Youth Card and Benazir Labourer Card to facilitate the masses, he said.

He recalled that Ex-Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani ensured matchless development work not only in Multan but across the south Punjab.

The PPP Chairman stated that PPP was contesting election to solely serve the masses. However, the other parties are struggling to keep their leaders either away from prison or release from prison.

Responding to a query, he maintained that he was the only “Ladla” of masses. Bilawal also observed that PPP had started campaign however the other political parties did not initiate the campaign but watching toward some other quarters.

He criticized the PML-N and PTI leadership and stated that these parties were adamant on politics of revenge only. However, PPP was focusing on issues of the masses.

To another query, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hoped that the next Prime Minister would be from PPP.

About free, fair and transparent elections, the PPP Chairman stated that PPP would continue to combat in field in all circumstances. He however recalled that PTI had not supported PPP for electoral reforms.

Bilawal also hinted that PPP would give big surprise on February 8.

The PPP Chairman expressed wonder and stated that PTI lawyers could not present their case of intra-party elections effectively in supreme court.

To a question about the manifesto, Bilawal stated that PPP always honored pledges made with the public.

He recalled that NFC award, Benazir Income Support Programme and other promises were materialized by the party in the past. However, in future, PPP would fulfill its 10-point manifesto to facilitate masses.