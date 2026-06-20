PPP to form coalition govt in Gilgit Baltistan, talks with IPP

GILGIT: Pakistan People’s Party will form a coaition government in Gilgit Baltistan along with other parties to ensure a stable political set up, sources said.

“The PPP, which emerged as frontrunner with maximum seats, wants inclusion of other parties for a stable administration in the GB region and has already given green signal for a coalition government in the region,” sources said.

PPP sources claimed that the Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) will be part of the Gilgit Baltistan government as the two parties holding talks over a power-sharing formulae as the matters are nearing to be settled.

“The IPP has demanded two ministries and Speaker’s seat in assembly,” according to sources.

The IPP will be convinced for a ministry and other parliamentary offices. “They could be offered two ministries in case of their disagreement”, sources said.

The regional leaders of both parties have already met, “President PPP Gilgit Baltistan, Amjad Hussain, is expected to meet with Bilawal Bhutto in two days and inform him about the party’s efforts for the formation of government in the region.

“The power-sharing formula will be decided with the approval of the People’s Party leadership,” sources said.

Sources also shared that the PTI and MWM will not be invited for the GB government.

The PPP has been in contact with the Independents, two of them are expected to join the PPP soon, sources said. “An independent member after agreeing with the PPP, has joined the IPP,” sources shared.

The PPP has bagged 11 general seats and likely to be allotted four women’s seats and two seats of technocrats in assembly, sources added.