PPP forms committee for campaign in presidential election

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has formed a four-member committee to approach different political parties and ask to vote for the party’s candidate Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the committee comprising senior leaders Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Sharaf, Syed Khursheed Shah, and Syed Naveed Qamar has been tasked to contact different political parties.

Read More: Asif Zardari will be PPP’s candidate for president slot: Bilawal

Earlier on February 21, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP announced Asif Ali Zardari as a joint candidate for the presidential elections.

While addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister.

Bilawal also said that the PML-N would support his father Asif Ali Zardari for the president’s slot. “Asif Zardari would be our joint candidate for president,” he said, adding that they all want to work according to the hopes of the people.

He said that that both parties are going to form the coalition government and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister, praying that they would succeed in solving the problems of Pakistan.