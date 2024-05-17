PPP forms fact-finding committee on Bilawal’s defeat in NA-127 Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday formed a three-member fact-finding committee to investigate the defeat of Bilawal Bhutto in the NA-127 Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, PPP leader Hasan Murtaza said that the three-member committee comprises Asif Khan, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, and Rana Iqram Rabani.

He said that the committee members will determine the investigation procedure on their own and will submit a report to PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf by June 15.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ata Tarar clinched victory against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari NA-127 Lahore.

Also read: NA-127: PML-N’s Ata Tarar clinches victory against Bilawal

As per details, PML-N’s Ata Tarar bagged 98,210 votes followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar with 82,230 votes and Bilawal on third place with 15,005 votes.

Following the defeat of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the NA 127 election to PMLN candidate Atta Tarrar the President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Lahore Aslam Gill, also resigned

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP requested Gill’s resignation and a thorough investigation into the party’s loss.