PPP has been fully prepared for elections, says Asif Zardari

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that the country has been moving towards transparent elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media Zardari said that his People’s Party has been fully prepared for the upcoming general elections.

It is to be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that the elections will be held in the country on February 08 next year.

He reposed his ‘full confidence’ on the election commission to conduct a transparent election.

Zardari, who has been co-chairman of the PPP, claimed that the People’s Party has been the only political party of the country with ability to contest elections in any environment.

He hoped that the PPP will emerge as the majority party in elections on Feb 08.

He was opined that a conducive atmosphere prevails in the country and stressed for holding elections at fixed time.

Yesterday the envoys of the UK and the United States called on leaders of various political parties, including the PPP and PML-N, to seek their input about the prospects for polls and their concerns about electioneering.

UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott met PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi, days after a similar meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

US Ambassador Donald Blome while held a meeting with PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gilani in Multan, he also met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen in Lahore.