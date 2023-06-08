PPP grabs victory in LA-15 Bagh by-poll

BAGH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Zia Qamar grabbed victory in LA-15 Bagh Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) by-polls, ARY News reported.

According to the unofficial results, the PPP candidate got 22,619 votes on 189 polling stations.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mushtaq Mihas secured 17,321 votes and stood at the 2nd spot.

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari congratulated Zia Qamar on his victory in the Bagh AJK by-polls and thanked the people of Azad Kashmir for expressing trust in PPP. PPP workers will be getting good news now.

صدر پی پی پی پی آصف علی زرداری کی آزاد جموں و کشمیر کے انتخابی حلقے ایل اے 15 میں ضمنی انتخابات جیتنے پر ضیاء القمر کو مبارک باد سابق صدر مملکت آصف علی زرداری نے پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پر اعتماد کرنے پر ضلع باغ کے عوام کا شکریہ ادا کیا عوام کی خدمت کے تسلسل کے عمل کو مزید تیز کیا… — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) June 8, 2023

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has blamed the PPP for rigging in LA-15 Bagh by-poll. PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt said that PPP has rigged elections in Kashmir which is unacceptable.

SAPM Ata Tarrar had claimed before the unofficial results that the PML-N has a clear majority in the Bagh by-polls but they have been receiving information regarding rigging in by-polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the seat fell vacant following the disqualification of ex-prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by AJK High Court in a contempt of court case.

At least 189 polling stations were set up in the constituency out of which 29 polling stations were been declared as sensitive and 20 as highly sensitive.

The administration had deployed over 2,578 police officials and 600 Rangers and FC personnel to maintain law and order on the by-election day.