PPP hold consultations over Gilgit Baltistan cabinet

GILGIT: The People’s Party leadership and the party’s Gilgit Baltistan organization have initiated consultations over Chief Minister Amjad Hussain’s cabinet, party sources said.

The PPP has decided to form the regional cabinet after Ashura.

The party leadership has summoned recommendations of Gilgit Baltaistan PPP for the cabinet, which will prepare the list of likely ministers and send it to the central party leadership, according to sources.

The party high command will also consult with Chief Minister Amjad Hussain over names of GB cabinet and will endorse the final list of ministers.

The People’s Party has decided to keep a short cabinet in the region, which will likely to be extended gradually, party sources shared.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will also be given representation in the cabinet with two to three ministers, sources added.

Earlier PPP’s Amjad Hussain was elected unopposed as the new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. The party’s Imran Nadeem was elected Speaker and PML-N’s Malik Kifayat-ur-Rehman as Deputy Speaker and both returned unopposed.

Chief Minister Amjad Hussain, who became the fifth chief minister of the region, has won the election from the GBA-1 constituency and was serving as president of the PPP’s Gilgit-Baltistan chapter.