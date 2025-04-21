web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 21, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

PPP will hold talks to end canal project, says Saeed Ghani

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Provincial minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said, “We didn’t compromise over any issue, PML-N people remove this misconception from their minds”.

Sindh’s Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani was talking to media here.”We will not be convinced over the canal issue”.

“We didn’t compromise over any matter, the PML-N if thinking that the PPP will be convinced in talks, it won’t happen,” Sindh’s minister said. ” The PPP will hold talks for the end of the canal project”.

“Some people in the PML-N have no positive thinking, we don’t know to whom they are serving,” Ghani said.

He said they are thinking that the People’s Party talking over the issue due to its political compulsion. “We are not talking on the issue because of any political necessity, it is our mandate entrusted by the people,” Saeed Ghani said.

He said, Sindh is not being given its share of the river’s water.

He also said that Sindh’s gas being supplied to other provinces. “Remove any misconception, if someone has in mind, we have also protested over the Sindh’s gas issue.”

“The people of Sindh have priority right over the gas being produced in the province,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.