PPP holds party consultations over strategy for General Election

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party leadership has initiated consultations within the party over the election strategy, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PPP’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders have advised the party leadership for seat adjustment with other parties and independents, sources said.

Party sources said that the PPP has been agreed over seat adjustment in all four provinces. A political party or independent candidates will be adjusted after agreement.

Sources shared the People’s Party candidates were runners up in several constituencies in 2018 general elections.

PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to reach Lahore on Friday to meet various politicians during his stay.

The former president will meet PPP South Punjab and Lahore leaders to discuss the course of action for general elections.

He will also hold consultations with top party leadership regarding party candidates in Punjab, sources said.

The party sources expecting several leaders to join the PPP soon after announcement of the election schedule by the ECP.

Zardari has formed different committees to reach out to ‘electables’ and other political players to formidably place the party in the 2024 elections.

He has formed committees in provinces for dialogue with politicians.

Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Sajid Toori will be the members of a committee in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For Sindh, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah and for Baluchistan Chengez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch are members of the committees.