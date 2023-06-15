PPP, JI workers clash outside Arts Council after Karachi mayor election

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers clashed outside the Arts Council after Barrister Murtaza Wahab was declared Karachi mayor with 173 votes, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the workers of both parties, who set up their camps outside the Arts Council, clashed and pelted stones at each other. As a result, several people were injured, while the glasses of several vehicles were also damaged.

Swinging into action, Rangers and police arrested the workers involved in the clash, while sources claimed that an injured JI worker has also been taken into custody.

Due to the tense situation, nearby roads have been blocked by the Rangers and police.

Meanwhile, the JI workers led by the party’s MPA in Sindh Assembly, Abdul Rasheed have staged a sit-in outside Arts Council. Talking to ARY News, Rasheed held police responsible for the clash.

“Police baton-charged peaceful protestors, which turned situation violent.” JI MPA alleged that PPP stole JI’s mandate today.

It may be noted that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah were elected as Karachi’s mayor and deputy mayor, respectively by security 173 votes.

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed.

The voting was held through a show of hand.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.