Video: PPP Jiyala risks life to catch glimpse of Bilawal

HYDERABAD: A Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker put his life at risk just to have a glimpse of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a public rally in Hyderabad.

According to details, the man, who was a PPP ‘Jiyala’, climbed up an electric pole in Hyderabad to catch glimpse of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto during a rally organized at the city’s Gareebabad Chowk on Tuesday.

The shocking incident was reported during a public rally held in Hyderabad on the second day of PPP’s long march against the incumbent government.

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Awami Long March on Wednesday entered Punjab (Wednesday) via Sadiqabad, a city located at the Sindh-Punjab border.

On Sunday, PPP began its ‘Awami Long March’ headed by the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Quaid’s mausoleum and stayed Sukkur after marching through its designated routes.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Sardar Mumtaz Khan said that the participants of the long march will be accorded a warm welcome at the Sindh-Punjab border.

Arrangements for the stay of 50,000 people have been made, while thousands of the workers will attend the march from Sadiqabad.

