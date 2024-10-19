PPP, JUI-F reaches consensus on constitutional benches: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, claimed that a consensus has been reached with Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) regarding the formation of constitutional benches in the ongoing constitutional amendments, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Following his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal stated that discussions on the constitutional amendments are progressing swiftly, with both PPP and JUI-F in consensus on establishing these benches.

“We intended to strengthen parliament by abolishing the 19th amendment,” Bhutto said.

He clarified that the approved draft, which caused some misunderstanding, was a joint effort led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He expressed optimism that Maulana Fazlur Rehman could persuade PTI to support in favor of the constitutional amendments.

Bilawal stressed that PTI should support Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s draft, if opposing the government’s version, as there are no objections from JUI-F regarding their draft.

Criticizing PTI, Bilawal stated that the party now has an opportunity to demonstrate political maturity rather than being solely a “social media army.”

He added that the blame for any failure would lie with PTI, and expressed hope that they would engage in constructive politics, learning from Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s leadership.