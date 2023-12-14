24.9 C
PPP leader from Dadu joins PML-N

DADU: Sardar Yasir Babbar, a prominent figure in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) hailing from Dadu Tehsil in Sindh, has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He announced his decision after meeting with PML-N Sindh President, Bashir Memon, and Kheeal Das Kohistani.

In this crucial gathering, Sardar Yasir Babbar extended his unwavering support and trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif within the PML-N.

Sardar Yasir Babbar also submitted an application seeking the ticket of PS Tarasi from Dadu.

Furthermore, another key PPP leader from Badin, Jam Kamal Chang, is likely to join PPP ranks in coming days.

PML-N Sindh chief Bashir Memon and former MNA Kheeal Das Kohistani met with former PPP MNA from Dadu Sardar Kamal Chang and extended him invitation to join PML-N.

